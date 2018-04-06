Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Watsco (WSO) Stock Price

News stories about Watsco (NYSE:WSO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Watsco earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6282676263552 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price target on Watsco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens set a $169.00 target price on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

WSO traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,751. Watsco has a 52-week low of $134.08 and a 52-week high of $189.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,984.43, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $964.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.85 million. Watsco had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

