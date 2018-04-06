Press coverage about Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celsion earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1285109076082 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Celsion stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,232. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.03, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLSN shares. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Celsion (CLSN) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-celsion-clsn-stock-price-updated.html.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.