Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IAMGOLD (IAG) Stock Price

Media headlines about IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IAMGOLD earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the mining company an impact score of 46.4219400494823 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,389.95, a PE ratio of 85.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of -0.18. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.04 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a $7.50 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-iamgold-iag-stock-price.html.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.