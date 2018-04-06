Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8452845373294 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $43.93. 936,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,940.23, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.32 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Gabelli raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $474,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Flanigan sold 10,061 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $460,592.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

