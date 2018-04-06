Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price

Media stories about Macerich (NYSE:MAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Macerich earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3980264164165 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,239. Macerich has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7,904.62, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Macerich had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Macerich from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo upgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Macerich from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

