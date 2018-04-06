Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wendys (WEN) Share Price

Media headlines about Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wendys earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.6993757516266 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wendys to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Wendys has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $4,101.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $309.25 million for the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.86%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wendys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,513,251.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

