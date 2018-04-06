Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price

Media stories about Yext (NYSE:YEXT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yext earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.2502507870517 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Yext stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,140.39 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $336,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 773,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,032.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

