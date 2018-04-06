Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Applied Genetic Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3970547081995 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AGTC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 17,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 2.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

