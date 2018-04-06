Atrion (ATRI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atrion earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6650308403332 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $609.00 on Friday. Atrion has a 1-year low of $459.50 and a 1-year high of $694.00. The company has a market cap of $1,118.56, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation (Atrion) is engaged in developing and manufacturing products, primarily for medical applications. The Company’s medical products range from fluid delivery devices to ophthalmic and cardiovascular products. Its fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety.

