Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Continental Building (CBPX) Share Price

Media stories about Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Continental Building earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.7271690780079 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CBPX opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,078.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.32. Continental Building has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Get Continental Building alerts:

Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. Continental Building had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Continental Building will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Continental Building from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Continental Building from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Continental Building in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Continental Building in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-continental-building-cbpx-share-price.html.

About Continental Building

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.