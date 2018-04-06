Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect EOG Resources (EOG) Share Price

News articles about EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EOG Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy exploration company an impact score of 46.2029265187593 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60,276.55, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. EOG Resources has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $119.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $4,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,006,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,669,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

