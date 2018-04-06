Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gentex (GNTX) Share Price

Media coverage about Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gentex earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.3154643807594 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Gentex stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,428. Gentex has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,498.21, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $459.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $170,825.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,644.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $184,251.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $797,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 974,354 shares of company stock worth $22,734,583. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

