Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Globant (NYSE:GLOB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Globant earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.6584835271737 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. ValuEngine raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

GLOB stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,691.12, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.54. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.25 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.55%. research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

