Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News coverage about Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Melco PBL earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9928549656423 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,858.94, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Melco PBL has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.49.

Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Melco PBL had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Melco PBL will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Melco PBL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Melco PBL’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco PBL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco PBL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Melco PBL in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

About Melco PBL

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

