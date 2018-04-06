Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rayonier Advanced Materials earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2024329185319 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.25, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.31 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is engaged in the production of cellulose specialties. The Company’s product lines include cellulose specialties and commodity products. Its products are used in manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are sold throughout the world to companies for use in various industrial applications, and to produce a range of products, including cigarette filters, foods, pharmaceuticals, textiles and electronics.

