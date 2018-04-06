Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United Technologies (UTX) Share Price

Media headlines about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.2138922418561 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

United Technologies stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,454,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,738. The stock has a market cap of $100,588.12, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. United Technologies has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

