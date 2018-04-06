ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ePlus earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.7229806203547 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1,073.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.15. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $342.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.01%. analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $241,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $37,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,473 shares of company stock worth $1,631,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

