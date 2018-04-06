Federal-Mogul (FDML) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Media stories about Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Federal-Mogul earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6891157013664 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:FDML opened at $9.98 on Friday. Federal-Mogul has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket.

