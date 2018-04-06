Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Share Price

Headlines about Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6167338667374 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE MTD traded down $22.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14,634.91, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $472.44 and a 12 month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.30.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.35, for a total value of $3,674,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.72, for a total transaction of $2,200,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,112.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

