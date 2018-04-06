Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Stock Price

Press coverage about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.3458791697458 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ULTI stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.09. The company had a trading volume of 94,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,422. The Ultimate Software Group has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $7,609.40, a P/E ratio of 282.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

In other news, COO Marc D. Scherr sold 32,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $7,150,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,806,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $967,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,821.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

