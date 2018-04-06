SongCoin (SONG) Price Down 30.8% This Week

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. SongCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,453.00 and approximately $366.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SongCoin has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One SongCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.01727730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004524 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015459 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025582 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001087 BTC.

SongCoin Profile

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

