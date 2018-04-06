Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Corp., America’s Drive-in has built a dominant position in the drive-in restaurant business. They did it by sticking to what made drive-ins so popular in the first place: made-to-order American classics, signature menu items, speedy service from friendly Carhops and heaping helpings of fun and personality. Today, Sonic is the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in America. As a business, they continue to thrive, maintaining strong real sales growth, industry-leading customer frequency and high returns for their stockholders. So take a cruise through their website to learn more about our company and the people who help make it an American success story. “

SONC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Sonic Drive-In from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Sonic Drive-In stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Sonic Drive-In has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $951.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Drive-In news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of Sonic Drive-In stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of Sonic Drive-In stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $118,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Drive-In during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Drive-In during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Drive-In by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Drive-In during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

About Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

