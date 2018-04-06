SONM (SNM) Market Cap Hits $40.13 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. SONM has a total market cap of $40.13 million and $6.40 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SONM has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184478 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, EtherDelta, COSS, Tidex and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

