Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonoma Pharmaceuticals operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions, animal health and advanced tissue care. The company operates primarily in United States, Latin America and Europe. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences and is headquatered in Petaluma, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

SNOA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 412,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,282. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. equities research analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains.

