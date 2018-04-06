SoonCoin (SOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,608.00

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. SoonCoin has a total market capitalization of $95,608.00 and $221.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SoonCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One SoonCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,636.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.43 or 0.09230100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00171103 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.01900320 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015389 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002829 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002342 BTC.

SoonCoin Coin Profile

SoonCoin (CRYPTO:SOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. The official website for SoonCoin is www.sooncoin.com. SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Soon Coin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone – the number of coins is 21 million to be mined by proof of work. “

Buying and Selling SoonCoin

SoonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy SoonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoonCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

