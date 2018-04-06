Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:SPHS opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). equities research analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sophiris Bio by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sophiris Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sophiris Bio by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sophiris Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, formerly Protox Therapeutics Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The Company has operations based in San Diego developing a treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate).

