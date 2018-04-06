Sophos Group (SPHHF) versus Tuniu (TOUR) Critical Analysis

Sophos Group (OTCMKTS: SPHHF) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sophos Group and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophos Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tuniu 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tuniu has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.42%. Given Tuniu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuniu is more favorable than Sophos Group.

Dividends

Sophos Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tuniu does not pay a dividend. Sophos Group pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sophos Group and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophos Group N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -34.94% -13.68% -6.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sophos Group and Tuniu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophos Group $529.70 million 5.86 -$46.70 million $0.08 82.88 Tuniu $336.92 million 2.33 -$118.81 million N/A N/A

Sophos Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu.

Summary

Sophos Group beats Tuniu on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product. It also provides Endpoint Protection, a security solution for users and data; Intercept X, an endpoint security solution; Sophos Mobile, an enterprise mobility management solution; SafeGuard Encryption solution; Server Protection solution; Sophos Home, a protection solution for home computers; and Sophos Central, a synchronized security management solution. In addition, the company offers OEM solutions; professional services; SophosLabs, a threat research and intelligence center; and Public Cloud, a cloud computing solution to provide and deploy IT infrastructure, such as networks, compute capacity, storage, and databases. It serves education, healthcare, retail, finance, and banking industries, as well as governments and public sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Sophos Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Guangzhou; and other regional service centers in China. As of February 28, 2017, it had approximately 1,700,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering 150 countries worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

