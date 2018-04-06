Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider George K. Ng bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $895,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,906,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,215,009 shares of company stock worth $9,185,885. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 408.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 139.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/sorrento-therapeutics-srne-rating-increased-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.