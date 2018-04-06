Southern (SO) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Southern (NYSE:SO) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,565.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,738,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,617,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,955,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,527,000 after purchasing an additional 821,503 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,079,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $44,530.38, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Southern will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

