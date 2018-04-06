Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Sparks has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sparks coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Sparks has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $238.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sparks alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00083018 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012151 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007741 BTC.

About Sparks

Sparks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.