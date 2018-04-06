Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF (IBND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 1.10% of SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000.

SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0204 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from SPDR Barclays Capital Inte Corp Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

