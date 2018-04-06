LPL Financial LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend (DWX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR S&P International Dividend worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,048,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth $7,695,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend during the fourth quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend in the fourth quarter worth $2,919,000.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P International Dividend Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

