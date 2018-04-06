Spectre.ai Dividend Token Market Capitalization Reaches $18.46 Million (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $37,854.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00678264 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184540 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

