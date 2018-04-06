Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $282,001.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, Bibox and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $282,001.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00680025 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00185943 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035921 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

