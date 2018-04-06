Spectris’ (SXS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,800 ($39.30) to GBX 2,900 ($40.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Numis Securities upgraded Spectris to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Liberum Capital cut Spectris to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,880 ($40.43) to GBX 2,800 ($39.30) in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,900 ($40.71) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($36.29) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,809.17 ($39.43).

LON:SXS traded down GBX 26 ($0.36) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,649 ($37.18). 195,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,225 ($31.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,869 ($40.27).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 145.10 ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 133.40 ($1.87) by GBX 11.70 ($0.16). The business had revenue of GBX 152.56 billion during the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a GBX 37.50 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In related news, insider John O’Higgins sold 2,837 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,701 ($37.91), for a total value of £76,627.37 ($107,562.28).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

