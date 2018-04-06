Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate as a global branded consumer products company. The Company has three reportable segments: Global Batteries & Personal Care; Global Pet Supplies; and Home and Garden Business. Its operations include the manufacturing and marketing of alkaline, zinc carbon and hearing aid batteries, as well as aquariums and aquatic health supplies and the designing and marketing of rechargeable batteries, battery-powered lighting products, electric shavers and accessories, grooming products and hair care appliances. The Company also provides specialty pet supplies and also herbicides, insecticides and repellents. Its portfolio of brands are Rayovac(R), Remington(R), VARTA(R), Tetra(R), Marineland(R), Nature’s Miracle(R), Dingo(R), 8-in-1(R), Spectracide(R), Cutter(R), Repel(R), and HotShot(R) with manufacturing and product development facilities located in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Spectrum Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo set a $132.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,437. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,755.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,729,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,669,000 after acquiring an additional 536,798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5,346.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,756,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,511,000 after purchasing an additional 121,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. Its Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances.

