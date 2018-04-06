Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $14.54 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $30,349.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $78,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,910.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,568 shares of company stock worth $3,832,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,989,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 129,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 157,130 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

