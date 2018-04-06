Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 1,245,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,181,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 70.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 1,948 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $30,349.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,959. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

