Speed Mining Service Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,688.00 (SMS)

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Speed Mining Service has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $18,688.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Speed Mining Service has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Speed Mining Service token can currently be bought for about $15.76 or 0.00238407 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00679562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184478 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Speed Mining Service Profile

Speed Mining Service’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Speed Mining Service is smscoin.jp/en.

Buying and Selling Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Speed Mining Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Speed Mining Service must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Speed Mining Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Speed Mining Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speed Mining Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.