SpherePay (SAY) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, SpherePay has traded flat against the US dollar. One SpherePay token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. SpherePay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00678992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184502 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SpherePay Token Profile

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay. SpherePay’s official website is say.spherepay.com.

SpherePay Token Trading

SpherePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy SpherePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpherePay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpherePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SpherePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpherePay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.