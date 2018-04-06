Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) PT Raised to GBX 6,600 at Morgan Stanley

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,580 ($92.36) to GBX 6,600 ($92.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,350 ($89.14) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,200 ($87.03) to GBX 6,500 ($91.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,500 ($77.20) to GBX 5,700 ($80.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,100 ($85.63) to GBX 6,300 ($88.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,000 ($84.22) to GBX 6,250 ($87.73) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,167.27 ($86.57).

SPX opened at GBX 5,695 ($79.94) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 4,681 ($65.71) and a one year high of GBX 6,155 ($86.40).

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,645 ($79.24) per share, with a total value of £84,675 ($118,858.79).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

