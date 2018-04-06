Spire (SR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.25 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Spire to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of SR opened at $73.70 on Friday. Spire has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,521.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Spire had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $561.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Spire by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spire (SR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/spire-sr-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.