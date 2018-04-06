Head-To-Head Survey: Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) versus Its Competitors

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spirit AeroSystems to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems’ rivals have a beta of 3.47, indicating that their average share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems 5.08% 34.03% 11.52% Spirit AeroSystems Competitors 11.02% 10.53% 5.69%

Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Spirit AeroSystems pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 19.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems $6.98 billion $354.90 million 15.70 Spirit AeroSystems Competitors $3.34 billion $299.73 million 23.61

Spirit AeroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Spirit AeroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems 1 4 12 0 2.65 Spirit AeroSystems Competitors 35 374 560 12 2.56

Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $100.76, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

