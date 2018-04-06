Splunk (SPLK) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 10,424 Shares

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $1,017,903.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,134,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Splunk stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.71. The company had a trading volume of 124,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,316. The firm has a market cap of $14,291.02, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.85. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,517,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $622,742,000 after acquiring an additional 302,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Splunk by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company's products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

