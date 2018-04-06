Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07), reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.93 million.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.62, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.65. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 41.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 23.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/sportsmans-warehouse-spwh-announces-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.