Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.17.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. Spotify has a one year low of $135.51 and a one year high of $169.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/spotify-spot-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-guggenheim.html.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.