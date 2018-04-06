Sprague Resources (SRLP) vs. Triangle Petroleum (TPLM) Head to Head Survey

Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Sprague Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprague Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprague Resources 1.00% 17.44% 2.73% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprague Resources and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprague Resources $2.86 billion 0.18 $29.49 million $1.13 20.49 Triangle Petroleum $358.13 million 0.01 -$822.34 million N/A N/A

Sprague Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Sprague Resources has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sprague Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Triangle Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Sprague Resources pays out 225.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprague Resources has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprague Resources and Triangle Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprague Resources 1 0 1 0 2.00 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprague Resources presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Sprague Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sprague Resources is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Sprague Resources beats Triangle Petroleum on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation (Triangle) is an energy holding company. The Company operates through two segments: exploration and production segment, and oilfield services segment. The focus of the exploration and production operating segment is finding and producing oil and natural gas. The focus of the oilfield services operating segment is pressure pumping and complementary services for both TUSA-operated wells and third-party-operated wells. The Company has three principal lines of business: oil and natural gas exploration, development and production; oilfield services, and midstream services. It conducts these activities in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana through the Company’s subsidiaries and its equity joint venture. Triangle USA Petroleum Corporation (TUSA), the Company’s subsidiary, conducts its exploration and production operations by acquiring and developing unconventional shale oil and natural gas resources.

