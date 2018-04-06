Contrasting Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) & Sprint (S)

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ: LORL) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprint has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Sprint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A N/A $134.46 million N/A N/A Sprint $33.35 billion 0.62 -$1.21 billion ($0.28) -18.50

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprint.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Sprint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loral Space & Communications Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprint 7 11 1 0 1.68

Sprint has a consensus target price of $5.68, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Sprint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprint is more favorable than Loral Space & Communications Ltd..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Sprint shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sprint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and Sprint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loral Space & Communications Ltd. N/A 52.26% 35.22% Sprint 21.41% -0.94% -0.24%

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. beats Sprint on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc. is a satellite communications company. The Company, through its ownership interests in affiliates, is engaged in satellite-based communications services. The Company participates in satellite services operations through its interest in Telesat Holdings Inc., which owns Telesat Canada (Telesat), a global fixed satellite services (FSS) operator, with offices and facilities around the world. Telesat’s broadcast services business include direct to home services; video distribution and contribution, and occasional use services. Telesat owns and leases a satellite fleet that operates in geosynchronous earth orbit. Telesat’s enterprise services include telecommunication carrier and integrator services; government services; Consumer broadband services; resource services; maritime and aeronautical services; retail services, and satellite operator services. Telesat is a consultant in establishing, operating and upgrading satellite systems around the world.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Company offers wireless services on a postpaid and prepaid payment basis to retail subscribers and also on a wholesale basis. The Wireline segment provides voice, data and Internet Protocol (IP) communication services to its Wireless segment. The Company offers wireless and wireline services to subscribers in approximately 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands under the Sprint corporate brand, which includes its retail brands of Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Assurance Wireless on its wireless networks utilizing various technologies.

