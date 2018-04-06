Sprouts Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Sprouts coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $6,811.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032199 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00691665 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001951 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014051 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

SPRTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 5,288,071,023,357 coins. The official website for Sprouts is sproutscommunity.wordpress.com. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sprouts is an SHA256D based hybrid proof of work and proof of stake crypto currency. “

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

