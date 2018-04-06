Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Square (SQ) Stock Price

News stories about Square (NYSE:SQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.112192336722 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 10,250,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,441,730. Square has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18,894.29, a P/E ratio of -458.70 and a beta of 4.21.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.63 million. research analysts expect that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,592,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,639.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $15,916,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,372,655 shares of company stock worth $62,988,834 over the last ninety days. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/square-sq-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-08-updated-updated.html.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.